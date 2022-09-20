MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon City Council will be voting Tuesday night on whether to allow a marijuana dispensary to set up shop in the city.

A permit request filed by TC AppliCo, LLC passed the Planning Commission last week and is now on the city council’s agenda. If approved, the dispensary would open in the former Long John Silver’s near Charleston Avenue and 12th Street.

“After a short ramping-up period, (the dispensary) will serve approximately 750 customers per week, with each purchaser staying between five to 10 minutes at the dispensary and spending $75-$200 per transaction,” the permit request said.

It was also said in the request that the property’s 25 parking spaces exceeds the 14 spaces required for the 2,700-square-foot building. There would be a staff of up to 10 employees at any time.

Justice Cannabis would operate the dispensary. The company owns 12 other dispensaries in five states and has a cultivation site near Effingham.

If approved, the dispensary would be Mattoon’s first.