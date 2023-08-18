SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A staple at the Illinois State Fair is serving food for the 58th year, but this is the first year without its founder and longtime operator.

Vose Korndogs started serving corndogs at the Illinois State Fair in 1966. Bob Vose ran the stand during those years, and he was referred to as “The Corndog King. But he passed away earlier this year.

Now his family is running the stand, and his granddaughter said they are working to carry his legacy into the future.

“I think he instilled so much upon all of us in the family,” Kelsie Vose said. “And it was never an option to not continue. So it does mean a lot. We have very big shoes to fill. And I think we’re on the right path.”

This year, the business has a new building on the fairgrounds. They opened the doors at the end of May.