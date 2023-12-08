SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois organization needs more volunteers to help bring kids some Christmas joy.

The Sangamon County Toys For Tots is hosting its One-Stop Christmas Shop on Dec. 15 at White Oaks Mall. Families will be able to let their children pick out Christmas toys as well as be handed other warm goodies like new winter hats and gloves, socks, and blankets.

According to Bill Lee, the Sangamon County Toys For Tots coordinator, the event needs more than 400 volunteers to pull it off. As of Friday afternoon, there are more than 225 shifts still open on their website a week ahead of the event.

Volunteer shifts for Dec. 15 last two hours and 15 minutes. The earliest shifts start at 9:45 a.m., and the latest end at 8 p.m.

There are several types of positions for volunteers, including personal shoppers, line assistants, and shopping cart assistants. Personal shoppers and line assistants must be at least 18 years old. Shopping cart assistants can be 16 years old or 14 accompanied by an adult.

Officials ask volunteers to wear festive clothing or clothing representing their business or organization.

Lee said they have approved more than 1,800 children to be given toys on the day of the event.

The link to sign up for volunteer shifts can be found on the organization’s SignUp Genius page.