Volunteers serve community during Founder’s Day

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Parks across the area got a bit of a face-lift Monday. It was WCIA-3 News’ annual Founder’s Day.

Staff take on projects to help our community as part of the Nexstar Media Group.

Picking up trash all around Scott Park was just one location benefiting from the hard work. Volunteers were also at Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, Decatur’s Nelson Park and the beautification project in Danville.

About 50 people took time out of their day to lend a hand. Champaign Park District leaders say any help is appreciated to keep parks looking their best.

They say the parks belong to everyone so everyone should take ownership keeping them looking their best.

Area park districts also say they always welcome volunteers, especially this time of year when more people naturally spend more time outdoors and in the park.

Anyone interested in volunteering should just contact their local park district to schedule a clean-up day.

For Founder’s Day in 2018, Nexstar Media Group staff members had a big impact building seven homes, packing and sorting more than 220,000 pounds of food, serving almost 100,000 meals and raising more than $208,000.