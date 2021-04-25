Volunteers needed at Make A Wish

(WCIA) — It’s National Volunteer Week, and several organizations throughout central Illinois are looking for people who want to make a difference in the lives of others.

Make A Wish Illinois is in need of more volunteers — especially those who are bilingual in English and Spanish.

“Being a wish-granter is a super engaging and gratifying way to make a difference,” says Janet Bantz Glavin. She’s a senior community engagement manager with Make A Wish Illinois.

Since it was founded in 1985, Make A Wish has granted over 15,000 wishes to children with critical illnesses, and they need your help to continue this life-changing work.

“The impact for the volunteer is they’re engaged in getting to know the child and the child’s family and discovering and part of that discovery of what that child’s wish might be,” Bantz Glavin says.

Wishes have included anything from a party — a playset, puppy, or superhero for a day.

“Our volunteers are really needed in most of our Illinois communities including the Champaign-Urbana area to work with families currently in a safe distance way following our guidelines,” she says.

They have as many as 100 children waiting on people with a passion for helping others.

“I think everyone knows going through the pandemic that volunteerism is something that really took a hit because there were other priorities people had to attend to out of necessity but the need is still there,” says Bantz Glavin. “It’s a volunteer experience unlike any other.”