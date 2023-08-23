MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A nonprofit is asking for community help in preparing for the Thursday funeral of Lance Corporal Evan C. Brown, a Marine who passed two weeks ago on active duty.

The Flagman’s Mission Continues, the nonprofit organizing the event, is looking for as many volunteers as possible to plant 600 flags in Monticello. The flags will start at United Methodist Church and wrap around roads like Washington Street, Piatt Street, Kratz Road and Market Street. The route will end at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home.

Some volunteers said that even though they did not know Brown, they admire his service to the country. They also said this shows a small token of their appreciation.

“It doesn’t make any difference if I know him or not. The motto for this organization is ‘hero down, flags up,'” said volunteer Johnie Mac Hall. “If [Jeff Hastings] gets contacted, he will do everything in his power to do flags for the people.”

Jeff Hastings is the CEO of the organization leading the mission.

Details of the effort were posted on the Piatt County VFW Post 5346 Facebook page. Assistance will be needed on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to put up the flags, and again on Friday at 9:30 a.m. to take them down. Both occasions are estimated to take around two hours each, but they can take even less time with more volunteers, the post states. All volunteers will meet at the Sievers Center parking lot on East Kratz Road, behind Monticello High School.

Flags and equipment will be provided by the organizers. Pick up trucks and empty cargo vans will be needed, and the post advises volunteers to wear work gloves and walking shoes. Anyone with the ability to walk and carry at least 10 pounds is encouraged to help. Volunteers who are 10 years of age and older are preferred.

The flags will stand as the Illinois and Indiana Patriot Guards escort Lance Cpl. Brown home from the Indianapolis International Airport. The flags will remain for his visitation, funeral service, and interment ceremony.

Details on services and the obituary of Lance Corporal Evan C. Brown can be read on the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home website. Questions about the flag mission can be directed to Jeff Hastings at 618-409-0323.