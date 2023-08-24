MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens showed up in Monticello on Wednesday to honor one of their own.

Evan Brown, a Lance Corporal in the United States Marine Corps, died on duty two weeks ago in California. Nonprofit organization The Flagman’s Mission Continues needed volunteers to place 600 flags for the Brown’s funeral procession on Thursday, and people from all walks of life answered the call and gathered near Monticello High School to do that.

His former teacher, Andy Moore, said it was great that so many people came together in his family’s time of need.

“It’s the community support,” Moore said. “It’s trying to support the family. It’s trying to help out the cause.”

Moore also coached Brown in wrestling and said he was one of a kind.

“He was great. He was a really good student. He always paid attention, a very respectful young man,” Moore said. “One of the most coachable kids I’ve ever had. He was always attentive, always pay attention, always showing up and doing the best that he could.

The Flagman’s Mission Continues travels across the country making sure families of service members are taken care of. President and CEO Jeff Hastings said seeing so many in Monticello come out for hard work, especially in the heat, was amazing.

“We got a notification on this Monday afternoon. It is now Wednesday afternoon,” Hastings said. “In 48 hours, we organized all this and, with the help of the community, have made this happen.”

Volunteer Bill Thaler echoed Hastings’ words and said he’ll go where he can for families in need. He’s thankful so many came but said the work doesn’t end here.

“These people have honored our country by serving us, the people. I’m going to try and honor them right back,” Thaler said. “It’s fantastic that these people showed up. And I just hope we have enough show up on Friday to take these flags down.”

Organizers said cleanup will happen Friday morning around 9:30 a.m. Those looking to help can contact Hastings at 618-409-0323.