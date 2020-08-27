Volunteers deploy for Hurricane relief

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Hundreds of volunteers with the American Red Cross are making their way down South to help people in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

That includes people from Illinois. Nearly 600 people from around the country have already been deployed, and the amount from Illinois keeps growing.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross in Illinois says 5,000 people were already helped on Tuesday night. They were given emergency shelter and safe place to stay. Red Cross volunteers can be deployed for disasters like this or local ones like flooding or fires within the state. They say Illinoisans are always ready to help out.

“The scales can vary between disasters but our volunteers always put their best foot forward to help people out there who are in need in these disasters,” says spokesperson Drew Brown.

There are currently volunteers from Central Illinois on stand-by. As the situation with the hurricane unfolds, more of them will be called in.

For more ways to help, this link can be used to help victims of Hurricane Laura.