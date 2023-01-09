Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

VitalSkin Dermatology is the newest full-service dermatology in the Champaign-Urbana area. With new team members, Katie included, we now offer a suite of cosmetic services. We’d love for the community to come to our open house on 1/18 from 5-7pm to learn more about our cosmetic services and meet the team. We have a team focused on delivering our patients’ and clients’ skin goals from medical to surgical to cosmetic dermatology.

Our team helps people achieve the skin they want and deserve. We offer products and services to help them achieve it. Our open house will feature the following to help interested people learn more:

Buy one, get one half off microneedling services

20% off retail products

$999 Halo Face and Neck ($200 savings)

$250 VI Peel ($100 savings)

$1100 Bank Botox ($200 savings)

Our custom Vital Flight for $799 – includes 1 BBL, 1 microneedling 1 VitalGlow Facial and 1 VI Peel

Local artists from 40 North will also be onsite to meet and discuss their gallery that is located in our lobby.