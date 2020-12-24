Visiting booth allows residents to see loved ones safely

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — One idea is helping bring together residents and their loved ones for the holidays. People can thank Teresa Uden for coming up with the concept of a visiting booth at Windsor Court. Uden is their Dining Room Lead.

“We see the residents every single day, three times a day, because we have to deliver their meals, and it just seemed like… it’s Christmas time, and I felt that they needed to personally see their loved ones,” she explained.

Uden advocated for the booth, and because of her persistence, it became a reality. The booth was built in six hours by an anonymous donor or “Secret Santa,” as Uden calls them. The booth has a separate entrance for visitors along with a separate air supply. It was approved by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

“We’re hitting Christmas here in a few days, and the residents are here. And they can’t have that connection and those traditions that they have with their loved ones so this is a way that they can feel a little more of that connection to a family member and help to lift those spirits,” explained Windsor Court Manager Cindy Brewer.

We talked to Jan Hart – the first visitor to use the booth. She came from Indiana to see her 97-year-old mother.

“Christmas has always been big in our family. Mom loves Christmas, so to get to see her in-person – it’s just much better. We’ve done phone, and we’ve done Zoom, and that’s terrific, but it’s not the same as in-person,” said Hart.

Only two visitors can come inside the booth at one time. If you do want to try it out, you’ll need to book a spot. They’re already full for Christmas Eve and Christmas, but they’re free at other times. Visits are only for 30 minutes, to allow everyone to have a chance to come. Interested families can call the front desk at Windsor Court: (217) 351-1490.