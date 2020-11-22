Visit Champaign County, Organizers plan to create Black Heritage Trail

CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WCIA)– As a response to a summer of national protests against police brutality, Visit Champaign County began working to create a new trail that captures the black experience and black history in Champaign.

V.C.C., U of I’s College of Fine and Applied Arts, and a plethora of community organizers originally planned to do just one mural in town, but decided to expand to an entire trail to encompass all of Champaign County.

Their first step would be to partner with the MTD to create a mobile mural, then later go on to highlight churches, parks and other historical landmarks throughout the county.

V.C.C.’s president Jayne DeLuce said it could be a valuable educational tool for the community.

“We also wanted it to be a destination opportunity so that when travelers came here, they came for that reason,” she said. “It would also give them a sense of the community vibe and culture that we have here.”

The ultimate aim of the project will be to support Black-owned businesses in the area. While the current mural project with the MTD is being worked on, there are already plans in place to add a mural to the interiors of the Champaign Park District’s new Martens Center, which is slated to open in the Spring of 2022.