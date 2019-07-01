Viscofan union ends strike

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Viscofan union workers are expected to return to work Monday after striking over contract negotiations.

Roughly 200 union workers walked out on June 21. Union President Tim Miller talked about have been going before the vote.”They took out the force-in language for 8 hour shifts, they took off mandatory drug testing. They did modify the on-call program for maintenance, which we really would have liked to see that disappear but it’s still here. Wages–wanted to see a better wage proposal but basically that was it.”

Viscofan had been in contract negotiations with union workers since January and had originally asked for workers to complete mandatory overtime and have some employees on-call at all times. Miller says neither side got everything they wanted, but they were able to reach an agreement.