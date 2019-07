SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The State Fair announced a replacement act for the concert spot left empty by Megadeath. Metal rocker Vince Neil will take to the grandstand to rock the crowd.

The Motley Crue front-man is the newest performer in this year’s lineup after Megadeath canceled its appearance. The band’s lead singer, Dave Mustaine, revealed he is battling throat cancer and would not be able to make the trip.

Tickets for Neil’s grandstand concert go on sale Friday at 10 am.