Villas of Holly Brook in Charleston honors its Veterans

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA)–The Villas of Holly Brook started off their celebration with a flag raising, before giving thanks to the retirement home’s thirteen veterans. The Activities Director Shae Plush said they wanted to make sure veterans in the community are appreciated.

“We should never forget what they’ve done for us and the sacrifices they’ve made for our country. It’s very important to recognize them,” she said.

Some veterans said it means the world to them to know their sacrifices are being recognized. They also said that it was an even greater honor to serve their country. Dan Shaeffer is a veteran that served in Germany in 1955 to 1956. He says it fills him with joy to see people showing love to veterans.

“It’s very heartwarming,” Shaeffer said. “In fact in this day and age more people are showing up to go and visit the veterans, especially hospitals and things like that.”

Theresa Phelan has both a father and a son who served. She says seeing her family serve makes her proud to be an American.

“I’m very thankful my dad has served and I was lucky enough that my son followed in his footsteps,” Phelan said. “It’s a very different world we live in now but we’re extremely grateful to the villas today for hosting this event.”

After the ceremony, the families and friends of the vets paraded around the nursing home twice before thanking them for their service.