Village trustees to discuss COVID-19 issues

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Arthur Board of Trustees will debate issues related to coronavirus at its Monday evening meeting.
The agenda packet lists a discussion item on COVID-19 issues with the village, its services, residents, and businesses — as well as policies concerning municipal employee exposure, testing, and quarantining.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, 120 E. Progress Street.
Other agenda items for discussion and action include:
- Requesting loan disbursement #14 from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for the sanitary sewer lining project.
- An ordinance authorizing the sale of certain real property known as Lot #3 of the Meadowview Subdivision for $15,000.00.
- Tax increment financing grant request by Dicks Pharmacy for renovations/remodeling at 122 South Walnut Street.
- Renewing Village employee health insurance policy with Blue CrossBlue Shield.
- Renewing Village employee dental and vision insurance policy with Delta Dental.
- Proposal for an alarm system at Dogwood Lift Station from Vandevanter Engineering in the amount of $1,135.70.