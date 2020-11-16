Village trustees to discuss COVID-19 issues

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Arthur Board of Trustees will debate issues related to coronavirus at its Monday evening meeting.

The agenda packet lists a discussion item on COVID-19 issues with the village, its services, residents, and businesses — as well as policies concerning municipal employee exposure, testing, and quarantining.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, 120 E. Progress Street.

Other agenda items for discussion and action include: