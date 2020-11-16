Village trustees to discuss COVID-19 issues

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Arthur Board of Trustees will debate issues related to coronavirus at its Monday evening meeting.

The agenda packet lists a discussion item on COVID-19 issues with the village, its services, residents, and businesses — as well as policies concerning municipal employee exposure, testing, and quarantining.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Monday, 120 E. Progress Street.

Other agenda items for discussion and action include:

  • Requesting loan disbursement #14 from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency for the sanitary sewer lining project.
  • An ordinance authorizing the sale of certain real property known as Lot #3 of the Meadowview Subdivision for $15,000.00.
  • Tax increment financing grant request by Dicks Pharmacy for renovations/remodeling at 122 South Walnut Street.
  • Renewing Village employee health insurance policy with Blue CrossBlue Shield.
  • Renewing Village employee dental and vision insurance policy with Delta Dental.
  • Proposal for an alarm system at Dogwood Lift Station from Vandevanter Engineering in the amount of $1,135.70.

