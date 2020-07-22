Village responds to complaints against police chief

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Mahomet is responding to complaints made against its police chief.

They came after a “Paign to Peace” protest earlier this month. Chief Mike Metzler was accused of being confrontational, blocking vehicles and more. Village leaders reviewed the complaints sent to them, interviewed the chief and reviewed video on social media.

A report was released on Tuesday that disputed almost all of the claims and found there was no wrongdoing by Chief Metzler.

You can see the village’s responses laid out point-point below: