Village releases trick-or-treating safety guidelines

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Public Health says trick-or-treating puts kids at a high risk of getting COVID-19, but one central Illinois village just came out with tips on how to do it safely.

IDPH came out today saying the old way of trick-or-treating shouldn’t happen this year. Instead, they recommend safe ways to do it, like putting candy in bags and leaving them out for kids to grab.

In Mahomet, village leaders aren’t canceling it. They’re just asking people to be careful. For example, they’re asking people to wear masks, social distance and bring hand sanitizer. They also want anyone giving out candy to turn their porch light on or have a sign outside their house. They also say you should limit your exposure to other people. In other words, try not to have to much face-to-face interaction.

Trick-or-treating will be from 6 – 8 p.m. on October 31 in Mahomet. If you are giving out candy at your house, village leaders ask that you hand it out yourself instead of letting kids grab it out of a bowl. That way, only your hands are touching it. If you don’t want to trick-or-treat but still want to enjoy Halloween, you could try pumpkin carving or taking a walk to look at Halloween decorations. You could even try making a trick-or-treat scavenger hunt at your house.

Their guidelines and suggestions can be read in entirety below.