Police recover missing man’s bike, continue search

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police are continuing their search — by land and by air — for a man reported missing last month.

A press release from the Rantoul Police Department says the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office was notified Sunday that a bicycle was found near 3100 North Road and 1900 East Road.

Authorities confirmed that the bicycle belonged to David J. Franklin, who was reported missing Aug. 19. They added there was no obvious damage to the bike, which has reportedly been there for about one and a half weeks.

Police searched the area, which included utilizing a helicopter for aerial search. However, Franklin was not found.

The release added another search was performed Saturday, with the assistance of the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Search and Rescue Team. They focused on an area north of Rantoul along Illinois Route 45, which was based on a possibly sighting by a passerby on Aug. 21.

No evidence of Franklin’s whereabouts was found during that search.

Police continue their search for him.

Franklin was last seen in the area of 1200 block of East Grove Avenue in Rantoul. Police say Franklin he was wearing green jogging pants with blue shorts over top, as well as a royal blue hooded sweatshirt. He is also bald and sometimes wears glasses.

Franklin uses medication regularly.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Rantoul Police Detectives at 217-892-2103. Callers may also remain anonymous by contacting Champaign County Crimestoppers at (217) 373-TIPS or by utilizing the P3 Tips application on a cell phone.