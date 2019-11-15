Village opens doors for those without power

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Hundreds in the Village of Arthur lost power Thursday morning and Ameren says a transformer is to blame.

Some people across the street from the Arthur Substation say they never lost power. But others were left in the cold for hours.

Arthur opened up their community center and their library for people trying to get out of the weather. Mayor Rod Randall says they were happy to keep everyone safe in an unusual scenario.

“It’s very uncomfortable,” says Randall. “Especially with the temperatures we’ve had recently. And some of the elderly are not in good health. We just need to provide those kinds of services and we’re glad to do that.”

Randall says they have also done it when it gets too hot in the summer. ALAH High School was only without power for thirty minutes, but businesses like CHI Garage Doors and the Cabinet Factory had to close and let employees go home.

“Crews were able to restore power [at 11 a.m.] to a portion of the customers by switching the load to a different source,” said Ameren in a statement.

The extra power came from a substation in Lovington, but Ameren workers said they could only work on so many buildings before overloading the extra power. Randall said Arhtur has never had to deal with something like this.

“Sometimes during the thunderstorm seasons we’ll have outages but we don’t have anything nearly this long,” says Randall. “Ameren is usually very good about having additional feeds that can come into town to cover certain issues and things like that. So it’s very rare that we have a power outage of this duration.”

All power was restored to the Village by 2 p.m. on Thursday.