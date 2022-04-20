SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is set to vote on a major construction project on Wednesday in hopes of making people’s commutes easier.

The project would replace the current grade crossing at Curtis and Dunalp Avenues with a viaduct that would carry the tracks over Curtis. That way, passing trains won’t impact drivers and first responders.

The board is voting on an agreement with an engineering company, but construction won’t start anytime soon. In 2019, the village said the project would cost more than $38 million and it would cost more than $3 million alone to get started.