CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is planning to start phase two of the Curtis Road Complete Street and Grade Separation Project.

Two million dollars in federal money will help pay for utility and right-of way acquisitions. The Village was one of more than 550 places across Illinois that applied for the money. Village of Savoy President John Brown said it’s one more step toward reaching their goal.

“It is always nice when you’re able to accomplish something like a $2 million earmark toward a project that’s important to the village and to the entire community,” Brown said.

This is just one part of their overall plan. The entire project is expected to cost more than $30 million. The project will make repairs to Curtis Road and make it safer for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and easier for emergency responders to navigate the railroad in town. That includes building an underpass.

“The concept of having a great separation at the railroad tracks on Curtis Road dates back to the 1970’s,” Brown said. “Now that we’ve accomplished that part of the project, it’s time that we’re looking forward to the great separation.”

The Village already has more than $20 million from a combination of local, state and federal funding. That helps fill an $8 million gap. They will keep applying for more grants to reach their goal.