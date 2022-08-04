SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is asking community businesses for feedback on how the village supports them and what the village can do further for them.

“We want to make sure that any program we create or policy we adopt is working for our businesses, not against them” said Village President John Brown. “We need to know what their needs are and what resources the village can either connect them to or maybe provide to ensure their success.”

The village released a survey on its website to learn what makes Savoy a great place to do business and how the village can better support its business community. The survey is intended to inform future village business support programs and economic development policies and incentives.

“Savoy has many legacy and long-standing businesses that are recovering from the pandemic and dealing with current inflation,” said Village Trustee Dee Shonkwiler. “While there are a number of

economic development tools the Village can use to assist and support our businesses, this survey will help make sure we are being strategic and prudent stewards of taxpayer resources.”

The survey, which is available in both English and Spanish, will be open for the entire month of August. All responses will remain confidential and identifiable or proprietary information will not be made public. Anyone with questions can contact the village directly and results will be discussed later this year.