SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Savoy is developing a plan to identify stormwater flooding and drainage issues within the village. To fully understand the issues, the village is asking community residents and stakeholders for their observations and input

The village is hosting an open house on Wednesday to collect said input. The open house will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Recreation center located at 402 Graham Avenue. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the event and share their observations of flooding, drainage, ponding and stormwater runoff programs.

“The Board of Trustees and I are glad that the village is progressing on this important drainage planning effort,” said Village President John Brown. “We hope people will consider making time to visit the open house and provide their input.”

People who are unable to attend the open house can take an online survey instead to give their observations.