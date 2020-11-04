Village of Latham approves sale of alcohol, video gaming

LATHAM, Ill. (WCIA)–The village of Latham approved the sale and consumption of alcohol.

The sale passed with 137 votes in favor compared to 64 votes against. Consumption received similar results, passing with 136 in favor, and 65 against.

Latham also passed a resolution on allowing video gaming with 118 voting in favor and 83 voting against.

Latham’s Mayor Ted Allen said the passage of these measures would bring in more revenue to the community. The village has a history of being a dry community.