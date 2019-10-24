Village in early talks to buy school building

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mahomet-Seymour Junior High may be on the move soon. The Board of Education and Village Board have had joint meetings discussing the sale of the school building.

Mahomet is looking for a place to build a new recreation campus. The school mentioned it is possible that the Junior High may move near the Middletown Prarie School campus.

The Village Board proposed in early September they would have first rights to purchase the building if they move. The district and village say discussions are in their infancy.

