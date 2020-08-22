Village honors former Olympian

ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The village honored one of its most famous former residents Saturday.

Kenneth “Tug” Wilson grew up in Atwood before going on to play multiple sports at the University of Illinois, be the Athletic Director at Northwestern, and become Commissioner of the Big Ten. They unveiled a marker that will soon be surrounded by Rajah Park. Wilson’s descendants visited Atwood for the first time for the unveiling. Through the process they were able to learn a whole lot more about Tug.

“That’s been a tremendous bonus of being involved in this process,” says granddaughter Linda Kellough. “The great story about him donating used equipment from Northwestern back to his hometown school athletic program, I didn’t know that. I didn’t know that before now.”

Wilson also competed in the 1920 Olympics, where he used a javelin made out of a fence post from his families yard. Meaning a piece of Atwood has competed at sports biggest stage.