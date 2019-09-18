Village, fire district clash on water meter

LODA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Loda cannot account for 15% of it’s water usage and leaders are taking steps to fix that.

One way they are trying to account for more is by putting a water meter at the Loda firehouse. But firefighters are not happy about that.

While the district will not be charged for the new metered water, they said at a town hall meeting they were not consulted and they feel like they are being blamed for the unaccounted water.

The Loda Fire Protection District and two other local buildings will be getting the meters after the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency informed the village of the missing water. Loda Treasurer Myles Reck says villages usually see a portion of their water leak into the ground, but 15% is unusual.

“Our percentage we think is a little bit higher than it should be and we wanted to find out where, or at least account for that water,” says Reck. “And one of our solutions was to put a meter on the fire department because right now they have no meter.”

At the most recent Board of Trustees meeting, the district fought back against the installation of the meter. They say they have never had one and claimed other local districts do not have them either. The fire district pays a flat amount every two months that the village says won’t go up.

“What we just want to be able to do is see, ‘Is a bunch of that 15%, is that going through the fire house and the fire engines or what have you.,'” says Reck. “We just want our numbers to be reconciled.”

The two other buildings receiving water meters will be the former Loda Grade School and Weber Fertilizer. The village says they use two million gallons of water every two months. In the last fiscal year, Loda’s revenue from water is down almost ten thousand dollars.