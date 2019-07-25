Village fights for repairs to historic theater

RANTOUL, Ill. (WICA) — An historic theater is in desperate need of a face lift. Village leaders say they’ve been trying to work with the owners, but aren’t having much luck.

The Home Theatre on East Sangamon Avenue has lots of code violations. Some of the walls are falling in and the roof needs replacing. Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer says the theater’s owner – Jewel Kelly – told them he can’t afford the repairs. They’ve been trying to give him time to get the money together.

Eisenhauer, says the village already gave Kelly dates for when he had to have things cleaned up. We’re well past that point. They say there’s a possibility grants or fundraising could help pay for improvements. The village is willing to help with that process. They’re only taking the legal route because they say Kelly isn’t communicating with them.

“Removing the marquee, although that would meet the abatement of the violations, certainly isn’t in the best interest of the community and not in the downtown, so that’s where we would really like the work with Mr. Kelly particularly on the north facade and on the marquee to see if there aren’t some ways that we can save at least those components to benefit the downtown’s future,” said Eisenhauer.

“The marquee, you can see, standing underneath it… look up, and there’s holes, nesting of some kind of birds. It just seems like it could fall any time,” said Whistle Stop Resale owner Denise King.

King also co-owns the space left of the theater, where the Rantoul Chamber of Commerce meets. She says the theater’s pipes burst over the winter. That caused flooding in the basement of the Chamber of Commerce’s space. Eisenhauer says the village plans to continue down the legal path, but they are open to helping Kelly if he communicates with them. WCIA reached out to Kelly and never heard back.