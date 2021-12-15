Village and school receive money donations

STRASBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Strasburg and Pana Sacred Heart School received an early Christmas gift this year!

Village officials received a check for $10,000 from representatives of Shelby Electric Cooperative (SEC) and CoBank at around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to officials, SEC’s $5,000 donation was matched by CoBank through its Sharing Success program. Sharing Success was established in 2012 and since then, CoBank and its customers have together provided more than $56 million in support to charitable organizations across the nation.

Aaron Johnson, Vice President of CoBank, stated, “We have been doing this program since 2012. We set aside $3 million every year and receive applications from April 1 to October 1, and match dollar for dollar for our members up to $5,000 each. It all goes to improving rural America. We are proud to be part of this.”





Sacred Heart School in Pana also received a $10,000 check from SEC and CoBank on Wednesday. The event was taken place at the school location at around 11 a.m.

“Sacred Heart is in need of updated computers, network equipment and security cameras so we can stay current with technology which benefits our classrooms and students. This donation will go along way in helping us with our needs,” said School Board President Joni Beyers. “We are so excited and very appreciative of this donation from the cooperative.”

SEC’s $5,000 donation for Sacred Heart School was matched by CoBank through its Sharing Success program.

CoBank is a member of the Farm Credit System – a nationwide network of banks and retail lending institutions chartered to support the borrowing needs of U.S. agriculture, rural infrastructure and rural communities. SEC is a member of Touchstone Energy — a national alliance of local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives providing high standards of service to members large and small.