VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — Villa Grove is hosting a citywide cleanup effort this weekend and officials are encouraging people to take part by getting rid of their trash.

The city is partnering with Waste Management to pick up trash at people’s homes on Saturday. Due to a lack of certainty on what routes the trucks will be taking, trash will need to be on the curb by 6 a.m. in order to be collected.

People whose normal trash pickup spot is in an alley are asked to instead deposit their trash on the side of a street.

Although the city and Waste Management are encouraging people to discard their unwanted items, there are limits to what they can accept. The following items will not be collected: