VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — The entire city of Villa Grove is currently under a boil order.

City officials issued the order Saturday night due to a water main break. They said via the city’s Facebook page that servicemen did repair the break and water pressure is returning, but the order has not been officially lifted as of noon on Sunday.

The Deer Lake subdivision is included in the boil order area, but not the Village of Camargo. Camargo officials asked via its Facebook page that people living there conserve water to prevent the village from being included in the boil order as well.