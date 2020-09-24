Villa Grove police to reinforce vehicle ordinance

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA)– The Villa Grove Police Department will be imposing tighter regulations on abandoned and inoperable vehicles.

Police say the biggest issue is with vehicles elevated on jacks because they present an immediate safety hazard. Officers will start the new regulations by issuing out informal warning violations, which need to be resolved within a reasonable time.

Failure to resolve the initial warning in a given time will result in the resident being served a formal notice of the violation that must be corrected with seven days. Failure to resolve the formal notice will result in a $750 fine.

The police are defining abandoned vehicles as ‘any vehicle that has been left at any place and time, and under any circumstances that would suggest that said vehicle is abandoned’ and inoperable vehicles as ‘any vehicle that has had its wheels, engine, or other parts removed’. These are considered to be a nuisance, which should either be voluntarily disposed of or impounded.