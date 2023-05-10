VILLA GROVE, Ill., (WCIA) — Congratulations are in order for a junior high student in Douglas County. Kori Russell is being honored with a top photography award in the nation.

She’s an eighth grader at Villa Grove and now, a big winner. She got second place in the middle school open category. Jostens Yearbook Company hosts the competition and said thousands of students enter, and about 45 win.

Russell is the first from her school ever to get this honor. She said she loves photography and helping with the high school yearbook class.

Brian Cordes, her teacher, encouraged her to submit this tug-of-war photo she took at a homecoming celebration in the fall.

“I just did it not expecting anything out of it, and then he told me that I was winning an award and I was like woahhhh where did that come from?” Russell said. “I love taking pictures, flowers, and plants I’m always on my phone taking pictures. It’s fun.”

Jonathan Hanaway, a representative with Jostens, said these competitions help yearbook classes push for their best work.

“Without that motivation, it’s a long school year and kids are being drawn in a lot of different directions,” Hanaway said. “To be able to keep that desire and passion toward putting together a phenomenal product, the competitions go a long way.”

Russell said she plans to be even more involved with the yearbook next year when she starts high school.