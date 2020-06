RIVERTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Fire officials said no one was hurt after a fire broke out at a duplex on Monday.

Fire Chief Joe Bartley said crews were dispatched to a duplex in the 900 block of Madison Avenue around noon. He said when firefighters got there, two people were outside of the building. One person in the other unit of the duplex needed help getting out. Firefighters were able to help them get out through a back window. Four people total were able to get out of the house.