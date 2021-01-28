Vigil held for man shot & killed in his home

HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — Friends and family of a man in Hammond are remembering him Thursday night.

Mike Brown was shot and killed Tuesday. The person who did it is still out there.

The 64-year-old was well-known in his community. That is why so many of them are gathering in his memory Thursday night.

They are holding a vigil, starting around 5:30 p.m. They are planning to walk from the fire department to Brown’s house.



These photos show those who attended a vigil held Thursday night for Mike Brown, a man who was killed after being shot in his home this week.

His C-Street home is where he was shot Tuesday morning. Neighbors said they were all shocked to hear what happened. The more we hear from family members and friends, the more we get a clear idea of just what Brown meant to so many people there.

Brown also served on the Village Board. A few board members described him as selfless and intelligent with a contagious laugh and added that he will be hard to replace.

As noted, no one has been arrested yet for Brown’s murder, but investigators are asking people to keep an eye out for a stolen truck. It was taken from a garage in Lovington. They said they are not sure if the suspects who stole it are also the ones who killed Brown, but they are looking into the possibility.