Video highlights student appreciation

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One central Illinois school district is encouraging teachers and staff members to tell students why they’re inspired by them. Community Engagement Director Maria Robertson challenged teachers and staff to think of one student who inspires them every day. Then those teachers and staff members told the students why they chose them; and they captured those special moments on camera.

The idea came from a conference where they saw similar ideas. They decided it would be a great morale boost for their own school district. So the district gave teachers and staff a chance to pick one student and prepare a message for them. Some of them wrote it down and others spoke from their hearts.

District leaders say they do have plans to make another video like this in the future. The second half of this video will be released next semester.