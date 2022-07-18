CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A coalition of faith-based organizations have come up with a creative way to get guns off the streets. It’s a victory over violence.

More than 20 organizations in the Champaign area have teamed up with raw tools. That’s a company that turns old guns into gardening tools.

Together, they will host three days of events with workshops on gun safety – trauma and resilience – and responses to violence.

“I want the community to be open. No, this is not a protest march. This is not a bunch of us preachers getting up there rhyming and giving soliloquies. This is actually you doing healing work, this is what we will call it. Taking the instruments of death and building life,” said Reverend Terrence l. Thomas.

Outreach minister, Dawn Blackman added, “I think it’s a good thing for community members to be active in fighting gun violence and be proactive. We can’t just wait until there is a tragedy.”

“There are people working towards a solution for the gun violence that we are experiencing and that there is hope. There can be change,” said Pastor Tim Bossenbroek.

The first event is the Raw Tools Guns-to-Garden Tools gathering.

That starts Friday night at five o-clock.

That’ll be at the Randolph Street Community Garden.