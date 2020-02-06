Victim of alleged sexual assault in ambulance speaks

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — In an exclusive interview, the 48-year-old woman who says an EMT sexually assaulted her in an ambulance explains what she went through when it happened, and ever since.

Now, she’s hoping her story inspires other victims to speak up.

Her name was mentioned in court, but WCIA is keeping her name and face anonymous.

The incident happened on July 22nd, 2019.

“I was having a hard time, mentally,” the woman said. That’s what led her to call for an ambulance. 47-year-old Jeffrey Sanford was the EMT riding with her.

She says she was forced to give him oral sex. Sanford denied all accusations, until rape kit results came back this week with a DNA match.

Deputies say he then changed his story. He at first said the woman was a prostitute, and he met up with her before his shift. Then, he claimed she force herself upon him.

“I attacked him? No,” the woman told us in response to that claim. “No means no, and I wasn’t within a frame of mind to even consent. And I DEFINITELY am not a prostitute. I’m a married woman of 20-some years. Shame on him.”

Ever since that night, she’s been traumatized and coping with depression. She says she can’t be in an ambulance anymore, because she lost trust. But she was determined to find the strength to share her story, so others will too.

“It brings on a kind of post-traumatic stress,” she said of the alleged assault. “But if you’re afraid, do it anyway. Do it afraid.”

Sanford was charged with criminal sexual assault in court Tuesday.

WCIA reached out to a family member of Sanford’s for a statement. That family member told us their attorney advised them not to comment.