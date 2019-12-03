Victim not cooperating with police

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are struggling to find more information after a shooting because the victim will not cooperate with them.

A 19-year old was shot in the back on the 2600 block of North Jasper Street on Sunday night. They say they are still putting all of their resources into solving the case, but their job becomes more difficult without cooperation. Decatur Crimestoppers President Karin Betzer says she hopes the trend does not continue in the city.

“I think it’s just the thinking of the individual,” says Betzer. “‘Am I being a snitch?’ or ‘Am I really helping the community?’ If we can reinforce that part of it, the helping the community, that’s what we need to do.”

Police are still investigating the shooting. They were able to find shell casings at the scene but no arrests have been made yet.