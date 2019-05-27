VFWs play vital role during holiday Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) -- VFWs around the area were places to honor veterans this Memorial Day.

Marine Corps veteran Dustin Lange spoke at a ceremony at VFW Post #630 to emphasize the importance of continuing traditions like this holiday.

They say it's more than just remembering and mourning; it's about being grateful for everyone who made sacrifices.

Lange also says it's important to use our freedom by working to better the country every day.

