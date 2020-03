A staff member helps a colleague don his protective gears at an emergency hospital set up in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, March 23, 2020. Indonesia has changed towers built to house athletes in the 2018 Asian Games to emergency hospitals with a 3,000-bed capacity in the country’s hard-hit capital, where new patients have surged in the past week. (Hafidz Mubarak A/Pool Photo via AP)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An area veterinarian is collecting medical supplies to donate to local hospitals.

Susan Norris, DVM, of Good Friends Animal Hospital is giving gloves, N95 respirators or masks, homemade masks, rubbing alcohol, etc., to Carle and OSF weekly to help during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Any supplies not needed locally will be shipped to other hospitals. #inthistogether #helpourhospitals

Good Friends Animal Hospital

908 East Main Street, Urbana