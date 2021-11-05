Veterans Day Parade to be held next week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — People are invited to celebrate and honor Illinois veterans at the 9th Annual Veterans Day Parade on November 11.

The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs, along with the Interveterans Council of Sangamon County, Elk’s Lodge Post #158 and Hayes-Krell Military Order of the Purple Heart will be hosting this event.

“The Springfield Veterans Day Parade is made possible thanks to a partnership of organizations who are dedicated to serving veterans throughout the year,” said Acting Director Terry Prince. “We join together on Veterans Day to celebrate and honor our veterans as a community.”

Officials said the parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on 11th Street and proceed down Capitol Avenue to the Capitol Building. It will be led by this year’s Grand Marshal San Montalbano, a U.S. Army Korean War veteran.

According to officials, Montalbano, a lifelong resident of Sangamon County, has previously served as coordinator as well as chairman of the parade planning committee. He is actively involved in many veterans and local organizations and served on the Sangamon County Board for 26 years.

A program and complimentary lunch, open to the public, will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the VFW Post 10302, 2349 Stockyard Road.