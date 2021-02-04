Veteran reported missing by family

COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Police in Covington, Ind. are on the lookout for a missing veteran.

The sister of Justin Marcinko says her brother has not been heard from since 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1.

Rachel Marcinko says her brother was last seen in Danville and was supposed to drive a rental car to Chicago. She says his phone has been turned off.

Justin Marcinko is described as a white man, with a height of 5-feet-9-inches, and a weight of 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He is 42-years-old.

He is also a veteran who has been diagnosed with PTSD, his sister says.

His sister says he was a driving a Chrysler 300 car that rented from Enterprise.

Covington Assistant Police Chief Chuck Pippin says the rental car was towed Tuesday off of I-74 near the Bowman Avenue exit.

Rachel Marcinko says his backpack and medicine were found inside the car, along with the key.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can contact Covington Police at 765-793-3314 or Rachel Marcinko via Facebook.