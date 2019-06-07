Veteran honored with Congressional Medal

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Representative Rodney Davis honored a local veteran Friday for his service in the Office of Strategic Services.

Rich “Dick” Underwood received a bronze Congressional Medal for his service. The OSS was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’s highest civilian honor. All past OSS members are receiving bronze replicas of the award.

“I’m not sure, frankly, that I’m one of the recipients that should get it,” said Underwood. “Because I got into the war so late. But, nevertheless, it is honor. I’m pleased. Thank you.”

Underwood served in the OSS starting in 1945 and continued to throughout the Korean War. Underwood used specialized skills to gather Russian intel in then-occupied North Korea.