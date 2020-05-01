Vet exams move outside

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A vet’s office can be a busy place. For that reason, Northgate Pet Clinic is trying to keep its distance.

It has a plan though, that will keep owners close to their pets. Surgeries are still being done in a sterile place, but meetings with vets on Friday were held out in the sunshine.

“Dr. Reardon came up with the idea of having an outside exam,” says Dr. Larry Baker. “We have a table hear set up outside so we can exam the pets outside for the owners, as long as they maintain a social distance. They can be outside with the pet while we answer questions and so forth.”

Northgate says if Friday morning was successful, it will consider outside exams more often. So far, they have gotten great reviews from owners and pets.