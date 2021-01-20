Vermilion Regional Airport gets new manager

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion Regional Airport has a new airport manager.

In a news release, officials said Alexandra Gale was hired to take on the role. She got her associate degree from Danville Area Community College and the her bachelor’s degree in Air Traffic Management from Lewis University. She then became a dispatcher for the managed fleet of private jet aircraft at Willard Airport through Flightstar.

During her time with Flightstar, she became the director of recruiting “where she visited local aviation schools to speak to students about the aviation industry and helped build a pool of candidates for the various roles at Flightstar,” said officials. In 2018, she became Flightstar’s avionics manager and “lead the department during one of the busiest seasons for avionics in the aviation history.”

Officials said Gale is the incoming president of the Illinois Aviation Trades Association. That group works with state officials and government organizations to improve the aviation industry in the state.

Additionally, officials said Gale, her husband and their young son live in Danville and are active in the hot air balloon community. Her husband is a pilot and they previously owned two hot air balloons.