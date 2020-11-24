Vermilion Housing Authority plans to demolish more buildings in Fair Oaks

DANVILLE (WCIA)–Demolition will soon continue at a housing complex in Danville.

The Vermilion Housing Authority is moving into its next phase at Fair Oaks. As a part of their second phase, they’ll tear down 13 more buildings that contained upwards of 90 units. The Housing Authority’s Executive Director Jaclyn Vinson said “building obsolescence” compelled them to clear up the space.

“Age and use, repeated use, has left them in a condition where it would cost more to bring them up to today’s building code, than it would for us to just tear them down.”

The Housing Authority doesn’t have concrete plans with what they wish to do with the space, but would like to add new parks and amenities in the area. They’ll also be meeting individually with impacted residents to discuss a suitable replacement. Starting in December, they’ll have 120 days to find new homes for everyone.