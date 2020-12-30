Vermilion County receives initial shipment of COVID-19 vaccines

Boxes containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are prepared to be shipped at the McKesson distribution center in Olive Branch, Miss., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department director announced the county has received its initial shipment of 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The shipment included the syringes, alcohol prep-pads, PPE and vaccination reminder cards.

Director Douglas Toole said the initial 500 shipments for OSF and 400 for Carle Hoopeston will hopefully arrive at those facilities Wednesday as well.

According to Toole, vaccination clinics for health-care providers and first responders will begin at the health department next week.

Toole said the timeline for vaccinating critical infrastructure workers, those with underlying health concerns, seniors and the general public will depend on how often vaccine shipments are sent to Vermilion County, how many vaccine dosages will be included in each shipment and how many health-care workers and first responders want to receive the vaccine in January.