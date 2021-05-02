Vermilion County Health Department announces more vaccine clinics

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department has announced three vaccine clinics for the first week of May.

The clinics will take place on the following days:

Tuesday, May 4: a second-dose Moderna vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Vermilion County Health Department, 200 South College Street in Danville

Register at: https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/c8c3a600-204e-467c-9fcb-345bedba0012

Wednesday, May 5: a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oakwood Grade School, 408 S. Scott Street in Oakwood

Register at : https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/c3e2498f-2b2c-430d-9432-dfde8546c3b7/

Thursday, May 6: a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Salt Fork Junior High, 7087 N. 600 East Road in rural Sidell

Register at : https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/72b63b7d-26ff-4798-b036-d1b72e299687/

Director Douglas Toole says the Illinois National Guard will only be assisting with COVID vaccination clinics in the county for a few more weeks. All three clinics will be open to any Illinois resident.

If you have questions, or want to register over the phone, please call 431-2662, ext. 263 or 264.