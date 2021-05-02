Vermilion County Health Department announces more vaccine clinics

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department has announced three vaccine clinics for the first week of May.

The clinics will take place on the following days:

Director Douglas Toole says the Illinois National Guard will only be assisting with COVID vaccination clinics in the county for a few more weeks. All three clinics will be open to any Illinois resident.

If you have questions, or want to register over the phone, please call 431-2662, ext. 263 or 264.

