VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — On Monday, Vermilion County Presiding Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy made an announcement that the county was awarded a technology grant for $303,811.00.

The grant came from a Technology Modernization Funding program that is offered by the Illinois Supreme Court and the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts.

Funds from the grant will go toward technological upgrades for the four jury trial courtrooms in the courthouse. The plan calls for enhanced sound systems, improved internet connectivity and a system of computers and monitors for the presentation of electronic evidence.

This grant stems from the 2021 amendments to the Illinois Supreme Court’s Policy on Minimum Courtroom Standards and its new state-wide policy regarding the use of portable electronic devices in court facilities.